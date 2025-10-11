Hellebuyck stopped 30 of 32 shots he faced during Saturday's 3-2 victory over the Kings.

After allowing five goals in his first start, the reigning Vezina Trophy winner rebounded nicely Saturday. In stopping 30 of 32 Kings shots he faced, including going a perfect 9-for-9 over the course of five Kings power plays, he had a .938 save percentage for the game. That's more like it for the 32-year-old netminder, who's had a save percentage of .920 or higher in three straight seasons.