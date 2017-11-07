Hellebuyck saved 33 of 34 shots during Monday's 4-1 win over Dallas.

The Canadiens potted five goals Saturday, and Hellebuyck had his worst showing of the campaign, so it was encouraging to see him bounce back with a statement road win Monday. He's now allowed two goals or fewer in nine of 11 appearances for a .936 save percentage and 2.12 GAA, which positions him among the best fantasy netminders to this point. It might be far-fetched to expect Hellebuyck to remain in his current form, but his talent has never in question. The 24-year-old goalie appears to have kick-started his breakout showing.