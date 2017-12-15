Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Burned for five goals in loss
Hellebuyck gave up five goals on 30 shots in Thursday's loss to Chicago.
Hellebuyck has been struggling this month, allowing at least four goals in four of his last six starts. The 24-year-old appears to be locked into the starting role and has otherwise had a terrific season. Hellebuyck owns a .917 save percentage and 2.55 GAA and should find a way to bounce back. He's going through a rough patch, but the Jets remain one of the top teams in the Western Conference, so don't expect it to last for very long.
