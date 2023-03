Hellebuyck kicked out 32 of 37 shots through overtime in a 6-5 shootout loss to the Kings on Tuesday.

Hellebuyck was beaten once over two shootout rounds, which cost him the win. He has a 26-18-2 record, 2.52 GAA and .922 save percentage in 46 games this season. Hellebuyck lost three of his previous four starts while recording a 3.04 GAA and a .913 save percentage.