Hellebuyck surrendered six goals on 44 shots in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Wild.

Hellebuyck and the Jets led four separate times in the contest, but the Wild scored twice in the final five minutes of regulation and again in overtime to get the win. Taking penalties continues to haunt the Jets -- opponents have scored seven power-play goals in three games against them. That's not helping Hellebuyck much at all, as he's lost three straight games to begin the season. Next up is a home game versus the Ducks on Thursday.