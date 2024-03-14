Hellebuyck made 34 saves in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to Nashville.

The Predators are one of the hottest teams in the NHL right now, while Hellebuyck is no longer one of the hottest goalies. He did shut out the Capitals on Monday, but the 30-year-old netminder has given up at least three goals in every other outing since Feb. 25, going 3-4-0 during that seven-start stretch with a 3.18 GAA and .902 save percentage. Jets coach Rick Bowness has hinted that backup Laurent Brossoit would begin to get more work, and Hellebuyck's recent numbers suggest he could use some extra rest ahead of the playoffs.