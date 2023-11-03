Hellebuyck stopped 21 of 25 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Hellebuyck held his own for a while, but two goals in a span of 1:38 in the second period after the Jets got into penalty trouble ended up sealing the result. The 30-year-old netminder hadn't lost in regulation since Oct. 17. He's now at 4-3-1 with a 3.09 GAA and an .891 save percentage through eight starts. While the numbers haven't been as good as expected, Hellebuyck still sees a relatively large volume of playing time. He is likely to start Saturday in Arizona.