Hellebuyck stopped 25 of 27 shots in a 3-1 loss to the Oilers on Wednesday.

Hellebuyck turned in his finest performance in a couple of weeks -- his breakaway stop on Kailer Yamamoto with less than three minutes remaining kept Winnipeg alive late in the game -- but it still resulted in his fifth straight loss. The good news is it was the first start since April 15 in which Hellebuyck held his opponent to fewer than three goals. He'll try to get back into the win column Friday in Montreal.