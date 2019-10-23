Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Can't stop Kings

Hellebuyck surrendered three goals on 41 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Kings.

Hellebuyck did just about all he could, but Anze Kopitar's third-period power-play goal ultimately stuck the goalie with his fourth loss in eight starts. The 26-year-old has a 2.38 GAA and a .929 save percentage this year. The Jets are off until Saturday's Heritage Classic showdown with the Flames, which is a game Hellebuyck will almost certainly draw the start in.