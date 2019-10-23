Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Can't stop Kings
Hellebuyck surrendered three goals on 41 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Kings.
Hellebuyck did just about all he could, but Anze Kopitar's third-period power-play goal ultimately stuck the goalie with his fourth loss in eight starts. The 26-year-old has a 2.38 GAA and a .929 save percentage this year. The Jets are off until Saturday's Heritage Classic showdown with the Flames, which is a game Hellebuyck will almost certainly draw the start in.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.