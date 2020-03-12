Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Carries Winnipeg to road win
Hellebuyck stopped 36 of 38 shots in a 4-2 win over Edmonton on Wednesday.
Hellebuyck was dynamite from start to finish in a game in which the Jets were outshot 38-24. The 26-year-old is absolutely locked in right now, winning his first four March starts with a .962 save percentage. He's only allowed a total of five goals during that stretch while improving to 31-21-5 on the year. Back-to-back games at Calgary and Vancouver await Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
