Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Carries Winnipeg to road win

Hellebuyck stopped 36 of 38 shots in a 4-2 win over Edmonton on Wednesday.

Hellebuyck was dynamite from start to finish in a game in which the Jets were outshot 38-24. The 26-year-old is absolutely locked in right now, winning his first four March starts with a .962 save percentage. He's only allowed a total of five goals during that stretch while improving to 31-21-5 on the year. Back-to-back games at Calgary and Vancouver await Saturday and Sunday, respectively.