Hellebuyck made 25 saves in a 4-2 win over Minnesota on Saturday.

Kirill Kaprizov beat him twice, but that was it. Hellebuyck is the heart of the Jets and in a class of his own in the NHL. His 2.41 GAA is third-best and .920 save percentage second-best among qualified netminders this season. And with the postseason approaching, Hellebuyck is poised to pass Georges Vezina as the only goalie in NHL history to claim each of his franchise's first 18+ playoff wins. In fact, he's one of just four goalies in NHL history with all of a franchise's (Jets/Thrashers) postseason victories.