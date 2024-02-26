Hellebuyck stopped 29 of 32 shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Coyotes.

The Jets built up a 3-1 lead in the first period, but it didn't stick. Hellebuyck gave up a goal in each of the next two frames, but Kyle Connor's second goal of the game secured the win for the Jets. Over his last six outings, Hellebuyck has won five times and allowed 13 goals, providing steady netminding once again. He's at 28-11-3 with a 2.21 GAA and a .925 save percentage over 42 starts this season. The Jets' next game is Tuesday at home versus the Blues.