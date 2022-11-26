Hellebuyck allowed four goals on 41 shots in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Stars.

Jason Robertson's pair of goals late in the third period tied the game at 4-4, turning a good effort into just a passable one for Hellebuyck. Josh Morrissey then secured the Jets' win on an end-to-end rush in the extra session. Hellebuyck has allowed 12 goals over his last three outings, an unusually poor stretch from the 29-year-old. He's up to 9-5-1 on the season, though his GAA rose to 2.46 and his save percentage dipped to .926 through 15 starts. The Jets wrap up their current road trip Sunday in Chicago.