Hellebuyck stopped 25 of 27 shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Hellebuyck has now gone eight games without giving up more than two goals, winning six of them. The 30-year-old faced a 2-0 deficit early in the third period, but the Jets' offense rallied for a comeback win. Hellebuyck is up to 13-6-1 with a 2.45 GAA and a .915 save percentage through 20 appearances this season. The Jets complete their four-game road trip with a back-to-back in San Jose on Tuesday and in Los Angeles on Wednesday. If head coach Rick Bowness plays the matchups, Hellebuyck would be most likely to get the start Wednesday.

