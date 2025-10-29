Hellebuyck stopped 33 of 36 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win against Minnesota.

After dropping back-to-back home games, Hellebuyck bounced back with a strong performance against Minnesota, stopping 33 shots in Winnipeg's comeback win. A few unlucky bounces kept the numbers from looking even better, but the veteran netminder still improved to 5-3 on the season with an impressive 2.25 GAA and .926 save percentage. He remains a top-tier fantasy option heading into Thursday's favorable home matchup against Chicago.