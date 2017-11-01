Hellebuyck stopped 28 of 29 shots in Tuesday's win over the Wild.

Hellebuyck has been on fire of late and came through again Tuesday. The 24-year-old has stopped 59 of 61 shots in back-to-back victories and taken over the starting gig. So much for the Steve Mason offseason acquisition, as Hellebuyck's .940 save percentage in eight appearances thus far should land him a heavy workload moving forward. Take full advantage of his emergence and undefeated in regulation record.