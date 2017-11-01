Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Comes up big again Tuesday
Hellebuyck stopped 28 of 29 shots in Tuesday's win over the Wild.
Hellebuyck has been on fire of late and came through again Tuesday. The 24-year-old has stopped 59 of 61 shots in back-to-back victories and taken over the starting gig. So much for the Steve Mason offseason acquisition, as Hellebuyck's .940 save percentage in eight appearances thus far should land him a heavy workload moving forward. Take full advantage of his emergence and undefeated in regulation record.
