Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Comes up big against Jackets
Hellebuyck turned aside 40 of 42 shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
He continues to see a lot of rubber -- Hellebuyck has made at least 30 stops in eight of his last nine starts, and stopped 29 shots in the ninth game. His 4-4-1 record, 3.44 GAA and .914 save percentage over that stretch aren't elite fantasy numbers, but he has a firm hold of the No. 1 job for a Jets squad that's still hanging on to the top spot in the Central Division.
