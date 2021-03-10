Hellebuyck made 36 saves in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

He faced far more volume than Frederik Andersen did in the opposite net, but Hellebuyck was up to the task, making a number of huge stops in the third period as Toronto looked for an equalizer. The 27-year-old hasn't been especially sharp overall lately, allowing at least three goals in eight of his last nine starts, and as a result Hellebuyck now carries a 2.75 GAA and .912 save percentage on the season.