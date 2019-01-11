Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Comes up short on road
Hellebuyck allowed three goals on 22 shots in Thursday's 3-2 away loss in Minnesota.
Hellebuyck came away with a loss despite not facing a shot against in the third period. The 25-year-old has struggled versus the Wild in 2018-19, unable to pick up a win in three starts against Minnesota this season. The most recent defeat drops Hellebuyck's record to 19-13-1 with a 2.87 GAA and .908 save percentage. The Jets will have Laurent Brossoit in net Friday when they host the Red Wings.
