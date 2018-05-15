Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Concedes three to Golden Knights
Hellebuyck stopped 25 of 28 shots Monday night, taking a 3-1 loss to Vegas in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.
Strangely, since eliminating Minnesota in Round 1, Hellebuyck has really struggled in front of the Winnipeg Whiteout. In his past five games at Bell MTS Place, the goaltender has failed to break .900 in save percentage on three occasions and just barely topped it in Game 1 against the Knights. On the other hand, Hellebuyck has been dominant in four of his past five road starts, conceding just nine goals on his past 196 shots away from Manitoba. If that trend holds, he'll be a great play in Game 3 in Vegas on Wednesday.
