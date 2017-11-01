Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Confirmed to start Thursday
Hellebuyck will see the Stars for his home start Thursday, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
It wasn't long ago that we couldn't trust a tender from the Jets, but Hellebuyck has stepped up in a major way this season -- he's posted a sterling 6-0-1 record, 1.91 GAA and .940 save percentage through eight games. Both teams involved in this matchup are tied at 14 points within the Central Division standings, so this really could go either way for the Michigan native.
