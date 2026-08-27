Hellebuyck issued a statement Thursday publicly confirming that he has requested a trade, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Hellebuyck has spent the last 11 years in Winnipeg and has been one of the league's top net minders during his time with the team. His production took a slight dip during the 2025-26 campaign, as he went 23-23-11 with a 2.86 GAA and .895 save percentage across 57 regular-season appearances. Hellebuyck said in his statement Thursday that he privately requested a trade several months ago, and his desire for a change of scenery lingers with less than a month remaining before training camp. The 33-year-old would need to approve a trade due to his no-movement clause, but he's drawn interest from several teams this summer and remains motivated to donning a new sweater for the first time in his career.