Hellebuyck allowed just one goal and picked up another win in Saturday's 4-1 victory over the Predators.

After a shaky start to the season, Hellebuyck is back in Vezina form. The 32-year-old turned away 30 of the 31 shots thrown at him and was just 64 seconds away from picking up his first shutout of the season. He's been particularly dominant on home ice, where he posted a sparkling 27-3-3 record to go along with a 1.63 GAA in 33 games at the Canada Life Centre last season. Hellebuyck is a must-start in all formats every time he's between the pipes for Winnipeg.