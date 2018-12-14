Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Continues winning ways

Hellebuyck made 22 saves in a 5-4 overtime win over the Oilers on Thursday.

Hellebuyck was far less busy than Oilers netminder Cam Talbot, as Winnipeg held a 40-26 edge in shots. Edmonton scored three unanswered goals to take a 4-3 lead into the third period, but Winnipeg's high-powered offense was able to get Hellebuyck off the hook and push his record to 14-8-1. While the 25-year-old netminder hasn't been able to replicate last year's tremendous level, he's still providing solid value for owners, especially when it comes to the win column.