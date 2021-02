Hellebuyck stopped 41 of 42 shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over Ottawa.

Hellebuyck's 41 saves were a season high, although the outcome was never really in doubt in this one. The Jets provided their netminder with a 3-0 lead through 40 minutes, and only a Joshua Norris rebound goal midway through the third period kept Hellebuyck from his first shutout of the season. The 27-year-old is 6-3-1 on the season and takes a 2.39 GAA and .920 save percentage into Saturday's rematch with Ottawa.