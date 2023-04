Hellebuyck stopped 16 of 17 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Golden Knights in Game 1.

Vegas' offense didn't provide much of a challenge, allowing Hellebuyck to cruise to the win. That was his fourth win in a row and his sixth victory in his last seven games. The 29-year-old netminder should continue to backstop the Jets throughout their playoff run, though it's likely the Golden Knights will put up more of a fight going forward.