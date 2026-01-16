Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Cruises to third straight win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hellebuyck stopped 32 shots in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Wild.
The Jets headed into the first intermission up 3-0, and Hellebyuck made sure the outcome was never in much doubt after that. The three-time Vezina Trophy winner has had an uncharacteristically rough season so far, but he's won three straight starts, pushing his record to 12-12-4 with a 2.73 GAA and .901 save percentage.
More News
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Set to face Minnesota•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Gets away with poor outing•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Scheduled to face Isles•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Finally back in win column•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Sunday starter•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Tagged with another loss•