Hellebuyck turned aside 28 shots in a 4-1 win over Ottawa on Thursday.

Hellebuyck came within minutes of registering a shutout, but Ottawa's Chris Tierney spoiled his bid with a redirection goal at the 17:03 mark of the third period. Hellebuyck has put together back to back strong starts, stopping 63 of 66 shots (.955) in that span. He'll draw another matchup with the Senators on Saturday before the Jets move on to Edmonton the following night.