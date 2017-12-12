Hellebuyck stopped 25 of 26 shots in a 5-1 win over visiting Vancouver on Monday.

Hellebuyck's reign of terror at the MTS Center continues, as he's now an eye-popping 11-0-1 this season at home. His ratios in Manitoba are equally as impressive (2.09 GAA, .930 save percentage), but he's been significantly worse on the road with marks of 2.83 and .911. With the sheer amount of goal support the Jets provide, the 24-year-old is pretty much a must-start from a fantasy standpoint regardless of matchup, but it's clear that he's one of the most valuable netminders in the league right now when it comes to home cookin'.