Hellebuyck made 23 saves in Friday's 6-2 win over the Red Wings.

He took a shutout into the third period, and Detroit didn't get on the board until Winnipeg was done its scoring for the night. Hellebuyck hasn't allowed more than three goals in nine straight starts, going 5-4-0 with a 2.24 GAA and .912 save percentage, and he sits one win short of tying the career-high 34 he set in 2018-19. With the Jets fighting to hang onto a wild-card spot in the Western Conference, expect the 29-year-old netminder to see a heavy workload down the stretch.