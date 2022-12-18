Hellebuyck allowed a goal on 23 shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

The Canucks' goal was a Bo Horvat deflection on a power play in the third period, well after the Jets had taken control of the contest. Hellebuyck has won eight of his last 10 games, and he's allowed just a single tally in each of his last two outings. The 29-year-old is up to 16-7-1 with a 2.33 GAA and a .928 save percentage through 24 contests overall. He'll likely watch from the bench in Seattle on Sunday with David Rittich expected to handle the second half of a back-to-back, though that's yet to be confirmed by head coach Rick Bowness. Given Hellebuyck's light workload Saturday, it wouldn't be shocking for him to start two days in a row.