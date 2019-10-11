Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Dazzles in home opener

Hellebuyck turned aside 38 of 40 shots in the Jets' 5-2 win over Minnesota on Thursday.

Hellebuyck has been busy early on, playing behind a shaky Jets defense, and will need to continue authoring quality starts if his team is to be competitive this season. For now, Hellebuyck owns a 2-1-0 record to go along with a 2.68 GAA and .927 save percentage. Since giving up five goals in his season debut, Hellebuyck has allowed three in two games.