Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Defeated in overtime
Hellebuyck permitted three goals on 39 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars.
Hellebuyck was unable to contain the Stars' power play, which went 2-for-5 in the contest. That includes Joe Pavelski's winning goal in overtime, which came after a Josh Morrissey penalty. Hellebuyck slipped to 14-7-2 with a 2.21 GAA and a .934 save percentage in 23 appearances. The Jets are back home to face the Ducks on Sunday -- Hellebuyck should be considered likely to start that game.
