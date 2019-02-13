Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Defeats Rangers at home
Hellebuyck made 34 saves in Tuesday's 4-3 win over New York.
Two of the three goals allowed by Hellebuyck came while the Rangers were on the power play. New York actually took a 3-2 lead early in the third period. However, thanks to goals by Joe Morrow and Andrew Copp, the Jets and Hellebuyck would escape Tuesday with a 4-3 win, moving the Winnipeg netminder's season record to 26-15-2 with a 2.86 GAA and .912 save percentage.
