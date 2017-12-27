Hellebuyck with patrol the crease versus Edmonton on Wednesday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Fantasy owners will be hoping Hellebuyck is well rested after stumbling into the holiday break with a 3-2-2 record in his last seven outings. Over that stretch, the netminder gave up four or more goals on four occasions -- not exactly the dominant performances he was stringing together in November. While the Oilers struggled for much of the early part of the season, they are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games and will pose a significant challenge for Hellebuyck and the Jets.