Hellebuyck will patrol the blue paint on the road versus Detroit on Thursday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Hellebuyck is riding a two-game winning streak after struggling through his first three appearances of the season. In his last two contests, the 30-year-old backstop posted a 1.94 GAA and a .933 save percentage. With no back-to-back games on the horizon, Hellebucyk will likely be very busy over the club's next five outings.