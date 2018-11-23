Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Defending cage Friday
Hellebuyck will patrol the blue paint for Friday's road matchup with the Wild, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Hellebuyck will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing outing versus Calgary in which he gave up three goals on a mere nine shots. The netminder's collapse against the Flames marked the end of a four-game winning streak. In his previous 10 clashes with Minnesota, the 25-year-old posted a 5-2-0 record with a .911 save percentage.
More News
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Exits after half a period•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: In goal versus Flames•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Not much pressure from Canucks•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: In goal against Canucks•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Turns aside 27 shots in win over Caps•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Patrolling crease Wednesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...