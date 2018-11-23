Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Defending cage Friday

Hellebuyck will patrol the blue paint for Friday's road matchup with the Wild, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Hellebuyck will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing outing versus Calgary in which he gave up three goals on a mere nine shots. The netminder's collapse against the Flames marked the end of a four-game winning streak. In his previous 10 clashes with Minnesota, the 25-year-old posted a 5-2-0 record with a .911 save percentage.

More News
Our Latest Stories