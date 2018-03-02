Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Defending cage Friday
Hellebuyck will patrol the blue paint against the Red Wings on Friday.
Hellebuyck has been an absolute work horse of late, as he has appeared in 20 of the Jets' 23 outings since the start of the 2018 calendar year. The netminder is 11-6-3 in those contests, including a 2.43 GAA and .919 save percentage. Detroit is scoring a mere 2.57 goals per game (fifth lowest in the league), while the Michigan native is sitting behind an offense putting up 3.35 a night.
