Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Defending cage Thursday
Hellebuyck will patrol the blue paint against the Devils on Thursday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Hellebuyck got the night off Tuesday versus the Rangers and should be rested and ready to go. Winnipeg is facing a tough four-game road trip in which all of its opponents are playoff caliber teams -- New Jersey, Philadelphia, Washington and Nashville. With Steve Mason (lower body) suffering an injury at practice Thursday, Hellebuyck likely will log at least three of those four starts -- beginning with the Devils.
