Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Defending cage Thursday

Hellebuyck will patrol the crease against the Blues on Thursday, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Hellebuyck had a breakout season in 2017-18, in which he logged a 44-11-9 record with six shutouts and a .924 save percentage and will be looking to prove it wasn't a fluke. The Michigan native should benefit from having a high-powered offense in front of him that tallied 3.33 goals per game last year.