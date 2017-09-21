Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Defending cage Thursday
Hellebuyck will patrol the crease for Monday's preseason contest against the Wild, Jamie Thomas of Jets TV reports.
When these two teams met Monday, Hellebuyck made 34 saves on 36 shots, only to lose in a shootout. If the netminder can replicate that performance, fantasy owners should be feeling confident that he'll stave off Steve Mason and be named the starter heading into the 2017-18 campaign.
