Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Defending cage Tuesday
Hellebuyck will patrol the crease for Tuesday's clash with Nashville, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Hellebuyck trails only Tampa Bay's Andrei Vasilevskiy for wins (32) and shutouts (six) this season as he continues his dominant run of form. The netminder will need all the offensive support he can get, as the Preds are allowing just 2.46 goals per game (lowest in the league) while scoring 3.13. In his previous two matchups with Nashville -- both on the road -- the Michigan native gave up a combined nine goals.
