Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Defending cage Tuesday

Hellebuyck will tend the twine for Tuesday's Game 4 road tilt with St. Louis, Paul Friesen of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Hellebuyck underwhelmed in Game 3, as he gave up three goals on 29 shots (.897 save percentage), but was bailed out by his teammates that went off for six markers of their own. With the firepower in front of him, the netminder doesn't have to be perfect, simply good enough to keep the game close.