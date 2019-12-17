Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Defending cage versus Carolina
Hellebuyck will patrol the crease for Tuesday's home clash with the Hurricanes, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.
Despite giving up seven goals in his last two games, Hellebuyck will get the nod once again Tuesday. In five career matchups with Carolina, the netminder went 3-1-0 with a 3.18 GAA and will no doubt be eager to put together a better performance. The Canes are putting up 33.5 shots per game (seventh highest in the league), so it could be a busy night for Hellebuyck.
More News
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Victorious versus Flyers•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Taking on Flyers•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Suffers stunning defeat•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Makes brief relief appearance•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Starting in home state Thursday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Gets back in win column•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.