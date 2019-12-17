Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Defending cage versus Carolina

Hellebuyck will patrol the crease for Tuesday's home clash with the Hurricanes, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.

Despite giving up seven goals in his last two games, Hellebuyck will get the nod once again Tuesday. In five career matchups with Carolina, the netminder went 3-1-0 with a 3.18 GAA and will no doubt be eager to put together a better performance. The Canes are putting up 33.5 shots per game (seventh highest in the league), so it could be a busy night for Hellebuyck.