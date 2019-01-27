Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Defending crease Tuesday
Hellebuyck will patrol the blue paint in Boston on Tuesday, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
Hellebuyck had a fairly disappointing first half, posting a .910 save percentage and 2.85 GAA with a 21-14-1 record. He's also yet to record a shutout after notching six of them during his stellar 2017-18 campaign that earned him runner-up in Vezina voting. The 25-year-old is still an upper-level goaltender for Winnipeg and in all fantasy formats.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...