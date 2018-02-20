Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Defending home cage Tuesday
Hellebuyck is the confirmed home starter for Tuesday night's contest against the Kings, the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Hellebuyck will be taking aim at his fourth consecutive win. The Jets netted a whopping 17 goals over this string of victories, but now they'll have to devise a way to penetrate the league's second best defense. On the other hand, Los Angeles only averages 2.85 goals per contest (17th in the NHL), so it may not be all that difficult for Winnipeg's chief netminder to keep up the fine play.
