Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Defending net in Nashville
Hellebuyck will get the starting nod for Tuesday evening's showdown in Nashville, Mike Sawatzky of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.
Hellebuyck's play has been markedly inconsistent lately -- in his last six starts, the Michigan native has posted two shutouts and a one-goal performance, but has also allowed 14 goals over the course of the other three starts. It's worth noting that the defense in front of him has been good at limiting shots, allowing fewer than 30 in four of the games over that span. Hellebuyck will probably have his hands full against a Predators team that thrives at home, averaging 3.73 goals per game in that scenario.
