Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Designated puck plugger Saturday
Hellebuyck will start in goal Saturday versus the visiting Ducks, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
A Vezina Trophy finalist from last season, Hellebuyck ranks outside the top-20 qualified goaltenders in both GAA (2.85) and save percentage (.910) through 39 games. Suffice it to say, his owners have expected much better results from the fourth-year tender. Hellebuyck has settled into a groove lately, though, as he'll be vying for his third straight win. He'll be stacked against a Ducks team with a road record of 11-13-1.
