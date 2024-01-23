Hellebuyck kicked aside 17 of the 20 shots he faced in Monday's 4-1 road loss against the Bruins.

The Michigander got off to a rough start, as Jakub Lauko beat him 2:20 into the game to put Hellebuyck and the Jets in a hole. He settled down well into the third period, however, but Jake DeBrusk scored on a shorthanded goal at 14:35 of the final period to put the game out of reach. Despite the loss, Hellebuyck has still allowed three or fewer goals in 26 consecutive appearances dating back to Nov. 2 at Vegas.