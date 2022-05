Hellebuyck posted a career-worst 2.97 GAA in 66 games this season and failed to reach the 30-win mark for the second straight year.

Hellebuyck will no doubt be disappointed in his performance this season as he went 29-27-10 with four shutouts and a .910 save percentage in 66 outings. Even with his subpar numbers, the 28-year-old netminder should have still offered solid fantasy value in most formats considering he finished second in games played behind Juuse Saros.